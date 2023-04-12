Bournemouth: Woman pushing pram seriously hurt in hit-and-run
A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by an SUV while pushing a baby in a pram.
The pedestrian, aged in her 30s, was struck by a Toyota RAV4 on the A347 near Redhill Park, Bournemouth, on Tuesday at about 09:00 BST.
She remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition. The baby was taken to hospital as a precaution but was uninjured.
The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene, Dorset Police said.
The force added a 38-year-old man, from New Milton, Hampshire, had been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
Detectives have urged witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
