Bournemouth: Woman pushing pram seriously hurt in hit-and-run

The woman, who remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition, was struck by a Toyota RAV4 on the A347 near Redhill Park

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by an SUV while pushing a baby in a pram.

The pedestrian, aged in her 30s, was struck by a Toyota RAV4 on the A347 near Redhill Park, Bournemouth, on Tuesday at about 09:00 BST.

She remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition. The baby was taken to hospital as a precaution but was uninjured.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene, Dorset Police said.

The force added a 38-year-old man, from New Milton, Hampshire, had been arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

Detectives have urged witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

