Bournemouth hit-and-run probe: Man charged after woman with pram struck

A347 in Redhill Park, BournemouthGoogle
The woman, who remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition, was struck by a Toyota RAV4 on the A347 near Redhill Park

A man has been charged after a woman pushing a baby in a pram suffered a life-threatening head injury in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

She was struck by a Toyota RAV4 on the A347 near Redhill Park, Bournemouth, on Tuesday at about 09:00 BST.

The woman, aged in her 30s, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a road traffic collision and drink-driving.

The baby was taken to hospital as a precaution but was uninjured.

Dorset Police said the man, from New Milton, Hampshire, was due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Detectives have urged a member of the public who was jogging in the area at the time, as well as anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them.

