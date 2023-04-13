Bournemouth Arts by the Sea Festival set for resort
- Published
An arts festival is set to take over beaches, gardens and outdoor spaces at a seaside resort for three days.
Arts by the Sea Festival in Bournemouth features large-scale art installations, diverse music, dance and street theatre.
Its line-up will include more than 100 local and national artists, performers and musicians.
The festival, which is expected to attract more than 120,000 visitors, runs from 29 September to 1 October.
Each year, the free event has a theme - this year's is "moment".
The festival's artistic director Tor Byrnes said: "We're really inviting every participant to find their own unique piece of joy, stillness, flow or movement in their own moment.
"It's up to you whether you share that, keep it as a personal present or connect with others as a collective experience."
Organisers are expected to reveal the festival's full programme details next month.
The festival, which started in 2011, is funded by Arts Council England and BCP Council.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.