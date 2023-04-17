Poole: Police force refers itself to watchdog after teen biker dies in crash
A police force will refer itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after a teenage motorcyclist died following a crash.
The crash, involving a black Yamaha motorcycle, happened on St Aldhelm's Road, Poole, on Sunday at 00:20 BST.
Dorset Police said the rider, aged 17, died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.
The force said a referral would be made as the motorcycle was close to a police vehicle shortly before the crash.
Detectives have urged witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
