Weymouth lake fish deaths not caused by disease, investigators say
The deaths of thousands of fish at an angling lake are not thought to have been caused by a listed disease, investigators have said.
Police were called to a report of deliberate poisoning of the water at Harbour Bridge Lakes in Chickerell, near Weymouth, Dorset, on Good Friday.
Lakes owner Jim Roper previously said 4,000 fish and an unknown number of birds had been killed.
The Fish Health Inspectorate said tests were ongoing but disease was unlikely.
The government agency said: "The incident at the lake, which appeared rapidly and affected multiple species, is not at present thought to be suggestive of the presence of a listed disease."
Police previously said a contaminating substance was alleged to have been poured into the water.
Mr Roper said: "Lots of the fish had white/off-white patches on them.
"The smallest fish seem to have died first, and in following days, the deaths were gradually getting bigger... This makes me think that most of the carp are dead on the bottom."
"We estimate that we burned over 3,000 fish on Saturday."
The Environment Agency previously said it was leading the joint investigation.
