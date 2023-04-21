Bournemouth charity marathon runner inspired by late brother
- Published
A man who has raised more than £600,000 for charity says fundraising has helped him deal with the death of his brother.
Jacques Bernard, from Bournemouth, recently completed three marathons in 24 hours in aid of the Steve Bernard Foundation, which he set up in his late brother's memory.
Steve died in a car accident in 2005.
Jacques told the BBC he wanted to "turn that emotion and negativity into some positive energy".
The foundation raises money for sporting projects across Bournemouth, Dorset and the south of England.
Jacques said during his lowest moments on his fundraising challenges he often thought about his brother.
"I just talk to him and say 'give me some strength'. In little moments I just say 'come on, just keep me going, gee me up, I know you're around'," he said.
"I might have a little laugh or curse him and say 'why are you making me do this?'"
"Some of the things are going to be really tough but nothing's going to be as tough as the day I lost my brother."
Steve, who was 18 when he died, was "happy-go-lucky, very positive, loved to have a laugh and have fun, but he also had a kind, compassionate side to him", his brother said.
"He always made time for me - I was five years younger than him - so I adored him."
Jacques has previously run the London Marathon twice, though will not be taking part in this weekend's event.
However, he had advice for those taking up the challenge.
"It's such an incredible event... but you will hit a wall and find those moments when you might not want to carry on.
"Remember what you're doing it for, the money you're raising, and how that's going to help people, and what you're doing is amazing," he added.
