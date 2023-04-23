Crystal Palace pays tribute to fan Liam Foley, who died in bus collision
- Published
Crystal Palace has paid tribute to a fan who died after he was hit by a bus.
Liam Foley, 23, from Dorset, was a season ticket holder for the club, which said it was "deeply saddened" by his death.
Mr Foley's photo was shown on the big screen at Selhurst Park on Saturday during its home match against Everton.
His girlfriend, Josephine Griffiths, is running the London Marathon to raise funds in his memory.
In a statement, the HLTCO Palace Podcast said he was hit by the bus while celebrating the team's win against Leicester City in Brixton earlier this month.
Allow Instagram content?
This article contains content provided by Instagram. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Meta’s Instagram cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The club said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of lifelong fan, Liam Foley.
"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this extremely sad time.
"We understand that Liam's girlfriend, Josephine, is running the London Marathon and raising funds in his memory - and we wish her all the very best."
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Ms Griffiths is doing the run in aid of the Brain & Spine Foundation.
She said: "After my my boyfriend Liam recently passed away from significant brain injuries, this charity means so much more to me.
"This is in memory of him, and any donation you can make today will make a real difference to other loved ones affected by these kind of life changing conditions."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.