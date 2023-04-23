Alex Bendall: Body in river believed to be missing teenager
A body found in a river is believed to be that of a teenager who has been missing for more than two months.
Alex Bendall, 18, also known as Alice, was reported missing from Dorchester, Dorset, on 12 February.
Dorset Police said a body was found in the river Frome in the area of Lubbecke Way in the town on Saturday afternoon.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and HM Coroner has been notified," a spokeswoman said in a statement.
"The family of Alex has been informed of the development and officers are giving support," she added.
"The family requests privacy at this time."
