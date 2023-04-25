Bournemouth: Man's body found at Alum Chine
- Published
The body of a man has been discovered in a wooded chine near a beach at a seaside resort.
The body was found at Alum Chine, West Overcliff Drive in Bournemouth, shortly before 06:40 BST.
Dorset Police has put up a cordon around the area including a suspension footbridge while investigations to establish the circumstances of the death are carried out.
The force said the man's family had been informed and HM Coroner notified.
