Sudan fighting: British national hopes to flee Sudan by boat
A British national stranded in Sudan is hoping to leave the country by boat to Saudi Arabia, her son has told the BBC.
Rita El-Gazali, from Bournemouth, had flown to Khartoum to visit her sick and elderly father.
She was trapped when street battles between the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group and the Sudanese army broke out on 15 April.
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said British nationals in Sudan were its "utmost priority".
Salah Elkhalifa, Ms El-Gazali's son, said his mother and grandfather had spent 24 hours travelling from Khartoum to Port Sudan, from where they hope to make their way to Jeddah.
He told the BBC: "Staying in Port Sudan is a safer option for now, and that's what mum plans to do.
"It looks like her safest option then is to try to get into Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, by boat - it will take an hour-and-a-half to two hours.
"There, it will be a lot easier to sort her out with some safe accommodation and, from there, it would be a simple flight back to the UK."
The family have managed to have brief phone conversations with Ms El-Gazali but are struggling with the lack of connectivity.
Mr Elkhalifa said he felt "let down" by the UK government, explaining: "When it came to rescuing diplomats and people working in the embassy it seems there were no issues, no complications with that at all."
He added: "I do understand these things take time and won't be done in one day but we just haven't been able to get the right information."
Her daughter Sarra Elkhalifa previously told the BBC how her mother found herself near the epicentre of the fighting.
She appealed to the British government to help, saying: "They have a duty of care... get them on a plane... get them out now."
After more than a week of fighting between the two factions hundreds of people have been killed.
A government spokesperson said: "Our evacuation of British nationals has already brought more than 300 people to safety, with more flights planned.
"British nationals in Sudan continue to be our utmost priority and we urge everyone to continue to follow our travel advice."