Migrant barge in Dorset could be in place for years, MP warns
- Published
A barge which will be used to house migrants off the Dorset coast could be "in place for years to come", South Dorset MP Richard Drax has said.
The Home Office announced plans to house 500 migrants on the Bibby Stockholm barge on 5 April.
The vessel, docked at Portland Port, will operate for at least 18 months and is expected to arrive in June.
The first residents could start to move in as part of a staggered arrival from July.
Leading a debate on the proposals in the Commons, Mr Drax said he feared the barge could remain for longer as its contract was being kept under review.
The Home Office says the vessel will provide basic accommodation to migrants reducing the reliance on costly hotels.
During the adjournment debate, Mr Drax said neither the local council, police or health authorities had been consulted in advance. He also warned of the potential negative impact on the local tourism.
The Conservative MP told the Commons: "It has been handled in the most discourteous way.
"We know the contract is for 18 months. However, the Home Office website states this will be kept under review which is pretty open-minded in my view.
"Bearing in mind the scale of the problem nationally, I fear this barge could be in place for years to come."
Mr Drax claimed the vessel was "designed to accommodate 222 people" but would be used to house 506, suggesting that even "doubling up of the rooms" would not be enough to accommodate every one.
Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said whilst the policy was "undoubtedly in the national interest", the government appreciates it has "a particularly serious impact" upon the community represented by Dorset MPs.
He added: "Myself, the home secretary, the government, stand ready to work with them to make this policy as successful as possible, to listen to the views of their constituents and to mitigate the negatives as far as possible."
The minister also noted that Dorset Police would be provided with a "special grant" to cover the "additional burden that this special national endeavour has upon their very limited resources".
On the support Dorset Council could expect, Mr Jenrick added: "They will receive at least £3,000 per asylum seeker residing on the vessel per year which will enable them to provide extra resources and personnel to manage the project."
However, he stressed "we won't be placing many burdens upon them", as the vessel will be managed by the Home Office and "wherever possible, we will pay for the services that are required for those individuals".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.