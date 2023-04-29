Local Elections 2023: Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole
Poole Harbour made national headlines in March when oil began to leak from a drilling operation.
Eyeing the clear blue water, Conservative council leader Philip Broadhead told reporters: "The natural reaction is to be very worried."
In May, opposition Liberal Democrats are hoping to turn the blue tide.
All 76 seats on Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council are up for election. The Tories currently have 34 and the Lib Dems 13.
An array of smaller parties - including Christchurch Independents, Poole Engage and the Poole People Party - may hold the balance of power.
Political fortunes have ebbed and flowed since the authority was created in 2019 from the merger of councils in the three coastal towns.
A Liberal Democrat-led ruling alliance collapsed in 2020 amid defections and disagreements, leaving power in the hands of a Conservative minority administration.
The Tories were prevented in 2022 from selling off beach huts, which a government minister called a "dodgy deal".
Conservative leader Drew Mellor resigned in February when his wish to keep a council tax rise to 2.99% was criticised by council officers. He is now quitting politics.
The new council leader, Phil Broadhead, has accepted a 4.99% rise.
Invoking a clear policy divide, he said: "Every other party has always voted for maximum council tax rises. We've had a policy of keeping it as low as possible and that policy has kept £62m in people's pockets."
The Liberal Democrats see an opportunity at these elections to attract liberal Conservative voters turned off by recent political turmoil and who are feeling the pinch of a hike in costs such as mortgages.
Former Lib Dem BCP Council leader Vikki Slade said: "We want to talk and listen to people, put residents' needs first. That's why we want to offer a residents card which will offer cheaper car parking... than visitors get."
If neither of the main parties wins an outright majority, support from smaller groups who currently hold a significant number of seats will be needed to form a cabinet.
The groups arose from a fear that the creation of BCP Council would promote Bournemouth and eclipse Poole and Christchurch in terms of funding and attention.
Andy Martin, leader of Christchurch Independents - currently the largest independent group - said: "True independents can work free of a party whip and free of a national agenda which is really important."
Judes Butt from Poole Engage said: "National politics does not work at local level." And Poole People leader Mark Howell said his party was campaigning to regenerate the town centre.
Labour, which currently has three councillors, is campaigning on trust issues at the council. The Green Party, which is standing in almost every ward, said it was using neighbourhood issues in an attempt to add to its existing two seats.
The oil spill may have propelled Poole Harbour on to the front pages but it is not a concern on the lips of many voters.
"Diabolical" potholes, rough sleepers and struggling shops were issues raised by residents we spoke to.
Parochial concerns may have a large part to play in deciding who holds power at the council after 4 May.
