Man jailed for woman's crash death in stolen car in Mosterton
- Published
A man has been jailed for for causing the death of a woman he hit while driving a stolen car in Dorset.
Nicole Bowden, 48, died and two other people were injured in the crash in Mosterton, near Beaminster, on 8 February.
Shane Bovey, 41, from Yeovil, admitted causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking.
On Tuesday at Bournemouth Crown Court he was jailed for 14 years.
Ms Bowden was walking on the A3066 Main Road at about 20:15 BST when she was hit by a Mercedes CLK320 convertible, which had been taken by Bovey earlier that day.
She was taken by air ambulance to hospital but died the next day.
A woman in her 20s and a baby were also airlifted to hospital.
The woman remains in a serious condition with significant life-changing injuries, police said.
The 11-month old child was treated for serious injuries and released.
Dorset Police said before the crash Bovey, who had been drinking, was a passenger in a car being driven by another man.
Police reports said Bovey had become agitated and both men got out of the car before Bovey took the man's keys and drove off at speed.
Sgt Jay Griffin, of Dorset Police's traffic unit, said: "He was intoxicated and driving at excessive speed through a rural village before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with the three pedestrians.
"I hope this tragic incident can send a clear message to anyone thinking of getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink and drugs of the truly awful consequences that can occur."
Bovey was also banned from driving, with an extension to the ban to commence upon his release from prison.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.