Ringstead concrete WW2 bunkers reimagined as holiday lets
A World War Two bunker once described by architects as oppressive and windowless has been brought back into use as a holiday let with sea views.
The Grade II listed bunker in Dorset was once part of the RAF Ringstead radar station but has been converted into two-bedroom accommodation.
The revamped concrete structure, previously invisible from the outside, features a "blast opening" window.
There are now plans to convert more similar structures nearby.
The former transmitter bunker, near Ringstead, is one of a number connected with RAF Ringstead that have lain abandoned and overgrown for decades.
Architect Jonny Plant said: "It was a derelict bunker, pretty much buried, very damp and very dark. We've stripped it all back, waterproofed it and insulated it.
"We had to create this opening to look out to the bay but, rather than putting a standard set of doors in, we thought we'd create this blast opening into the wall which plays into the story of it being a bunker.
"We had to retain that essence of the building, which presented a lot of architectural conundrums."
Mr Plant revealed that work had already begun on a second bunker, after planning permission was granted last year.
He said: "It's going to be much, much bigger - it's a different location, looking out across the bay but at a lower level."
It's owners hope that, by re-inhabiting the historic ruins, their history will be better remembered and preserved.
