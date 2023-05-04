Sixth arrest after reported Bournemouth kidnap victim found
A reported victim of a kidnapping has been identified and is safe, police have said.
Witnesses previously reported seeing a group of men carrying another man into a car in Bournemouth, Dorset, at about 21:30 BST on 28 April.
The alleged victim was put into a black vehicle in South Kinson Drive and driven away, police said.
Detectives said a sixth person had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap.
The suspect, a 44-year-old Bournemouth woman, remains in custody.
A 38-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from Bournemouth, a 19-year-old man from the Greater Manchester area and a 21-year-old woman from the Wareham area, who were arrested on the same charge, are also still in custody.
A further conspiracy suspect - a 32-year-old woman from Bournemouth - remains on bail, police said.
Officers said there would continue to be an increased police presence in the area as investigations continue.
