Police charge man in Bournemouth kidnap investigation
- Published
A man has been charged with kidnapping after another man was seen being carried to a car and taken away.
Dorset Police said they charged a 19-year-old man from the Greater Manchester area following the incident at about 9:25 BST on 28 April in South Kinson Drive in Bournemouth.
He appears at Poole Magistrates' Court later. A man and four women were also arrested as part of the investigation.
Police have spoken to the victim and confirmed he is now safe.
Officers were following up a report of a group of men "seen leaving a property while carrying another man, who was put into a car before being driven away".
Three women, aged 32, 38, and 44, and a 40-year-old man, all from Bournemouth, along with a 21-year-old woman from the Wareham area, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap.
They have have been released on police bail.
The 19-year-old is also charged with failing to comply with a section 49 notice to disclose a code allowing access to electronic data, possession of a controlled Class B drug, and two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled Class A drug.
