Large fire breaks out at Dorset industrial site
An industrial site has been severely damaged in a large fire.
Firefighters from Dorchester, Bridport, Weymouth and Poole were called to a site in Copyhold Lane, Winterbourne Abbas at 01:39 BST on Saturday.
The blaze affected two commercial buildings and photos suggested at least one of the buildings was destroyed.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was as yet "unable to establish a cause due to the amount of damage at the scene".
