Thousands left without GP as Bournemouth surgery set to close
- Published
Thousands of patients will be left without a doctor after a GP surgery announced it was closing.
The GP partners at Winton Health Centre, in Bournemouth, which has 10,000 patients registered, said they plan to end their care contract on 31 July.
The local NHS trust said it had been unable to find anyone to take over the Dorset practice.
It is the latest in a growing number of surgery closures across the south.
North Harbour Medical Group, in Portsmouth (9,000 patients), Abbotsbury Road Surgery, in Weymouth (9,000 patients) and Beech Grove Surgery, in Brading, Isle of Wight (4,500 patients) have all announced they would close.
NHS Dorset said in a statement it had been "exploring options for a merger or takeover of the surgery [Winton Health Centre]".
It added: "However, these have been without success meaning the surgery will close after 31 July."
Dr Paul Johnson, Chief Medical Officer, NHS Dorset, said the trust was writing to patients to inform them which surgery they will be transferred to and "what other options they may have".
A survey by the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) showed more than 470 GP surgeries have closed across England, within the last decade - with 39% of GPs "seriously considering leaving the profession" within five years.
Earlier this year, the RCGP said it was concerned that workload pressures and staff shortages would see more surgeries close.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.