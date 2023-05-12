Appeal to dog owners after boy, 7, attacked at Swanage pub
The father of boy who was attacked by a dog in a pub garden has appealed for the animal's owners to come forward.
Paul Ciardini, 7, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after the incident at The Crows Nest Inn in Swanage, Dorset, on 2 May.
Police said the dog's owners left the pub without leaving any details.
Joe Ciardini said his son was heading for a play area at the pub, where his mother works, when he was bitten on the head, back and leg.
WARNING: Graphic description and image of head injury below
Mr Ciardini told BBC News: "You could see his skull, it was petrifying. We are so confused how anyone could just leave a situation like that."
Paul was taken to Poole Hospital where he was treated under anaesthetic. He is now recovering at home.
Dorset Police said officers were keen to speak to a man and a woman who were photographed with the dog that they believed was involved.
