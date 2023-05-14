Former Poole doctor struck off over over child pornography images
A doctor has been struck off after he admitted possessing and making pornographic images involving children.
Andrew McGaughey, formerly of Poole, Dorset, shared images of children as young as three or four years old, a medical tribunal heard.
He was handed a 12-month suspended jail sentence in October after admitting making more than 100 indecent images.
The tribunal said there was no evidence that McGaughey's offending ever took place in a clinical setting.
The former doctor, who has moved away from Poole, said he only shared the images online in exchange for pictures of older children he was interested in, the tribunal heard.
He told the Medical Practitioners Tribunal he "loved being a doctor and that it was the only thing he was good at".
However, the panel ruled that his "deplorable" offending had brought the profession into disrepute.
It said there remained a risk of reoffending, because McGaughey had "not yet addressed what led him to act unlawfully".
