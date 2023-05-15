Wimborne and Poole: Police appeal after 13 vehicles set on fire
- Published
Police are investigating after 13 vehicles were set on fire in the Wimborne and Poole areas in Dorset.
Firefighters worked through the night to put out the multiple fires between 23:30 on Sunday and 03:00 BST on Monday.
One vehicle set on fire parked on Poole Road, Wimborne also spread to a home.
Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with home CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Grant Stewart, a 33-year-old builder from Ferndown, described the scene as a "warzone" with people running around in a panic and cars "banging".
He said: "I was woken up by a bang and thought it was a car crash, looked out the window to see an orange glow and people running around.
"I went out to find it was like a warzone with three cars ablaze and bangs going off."
Det Sgt Simon Austin, of county CID, said: "These incidents have affected a large number of victims in the wider Wimborne area and we are aware that this will cause concern.
"I would like to reassure our local communities that officers are currently investigating all reported incidents and are making every effort to identify those responsible."
The force added officers would be in the areas making house-to-house and CCTV inquiries and additional neighbourhood officers would also be in the areas involved.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said about 65 calls came into its service control centre received via 999 about the fires.
The roads with reported vehicle fires were Wentworth Drive, Oakley Hill, Oakley Road, Merley Ways, Stour Walk, New Borough Road, Grove Road and Leigh Road.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk