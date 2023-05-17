Wimborne and Poole: Arrest after night of arson attacks on cars
A man has been arrested after 13 vehicles were set on fire in neighbouring towns in a single night.
Dorset Police said two properties were also affected by the fires in Broadstone, Merley and Wimborne in the early hours of Monday morning.
A local man aged in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of arson, detectives said.
Police have renewed an appeal for images from home CCTV or doorbell cameras.
Previously Grant Stewart, a 33-year-old builder from Ferndown, described how he was woken up by a sound like an explosion.
He said: "I went out to find it was like a warzone with three cars ablaze and bangs going off."
Police said the fires were reported between 01:00 and 03:00 BST in Wentworth Drive, Oakley Hill, Oakley Road, Merley Way, Stour Walk, New Borough Road, Grove Road and Leigh Road.
Ch Insp Andy Edwards said: "I would like to thank everyone who responded to our appeals for information.
"Officers from our neighbourhood policing teams will continue to carry out enhanced patrols in the area and can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns."
