Bagpiper leads Royal Bournemouth Hospital topping-out ceremony
- Published
Scores of people have attended a topping-out ceremony for a major hospital development.
A bagpiper led guests to the top of the six-storey BEACH Building at Royal Bournemouth Hospital.
The building will house a new maternity unit, children's unit and a bigger emergency department.
The ceremony on Friday involved a "symbolic tightening of bolts" and an evergreen bough was nailed to the structure.
Topping out is a centuries-old tradition to mark the installation of the last beam in a building's structure.
University Hospital Dorset chief executive Siobhan Harrington said: "Today's topping out is a momentous occasion but there is still a long way to go."
The BEACH building is due to open in 2025 and is part of a £250m scheme to reshape healthcare in Bournemouth and Poole.
