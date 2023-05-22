Jurassic Coast: East Beach at West Bay shut after rock fall
A stretch of a Dorset beach on the Jurassic Coast has been cordoned off following a rock fall.
The fall at East Beach, West Bay, near Bridport happened on Sunday evening.
Coastguards, police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the beach after members of the public reported people may have been below the cliffs.
Because of the high tide and the risk of further collapse, a drone and CCTV from a nearby pier were used to confirm no-one was trapped in the debris.
The crew of a boat, who had seen the fall from the sea, also alerted emergency services to confirm the beach and footpath above had been clear of walkers at the time.
"With this information and no reports of anybody missing the decision was made to stand down from the incident," the Bridport fire station team said.
The police and coastguard have cordoned off the beach and the coast path between West Bay and Freshwater.
Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.
