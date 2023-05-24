Dorset asylum seeker barge: Residents protest arrival of Bibby Stockholm
- Published
Residents are protesting the imminent arrival of a barge to house migrants off the Dorset coast.
They say they have not received any communication about the plans apart from a leaflet last week.
The Bibby Stockholm is expected to arrive in Portland Port in June despite protests from local groups.
Portland Port Authority and the Home Office say they plan to arrange meetings as part of a "wider community information" programme.
The barge will house 500 "single adult males" claiming asylum in the UK, it was previously announced.
Resident Ilana Tessler said: "The agreement was reached behind closed doors after which the community was merely informed and we've had no input to the decision-making process at all."
Steve Coggins, who is leading a campaign group, said: "The island's community is deciding the course of action as no-one is listening, including our own council."
He said "repeated requests" for information from Portland Town Council, Dorset Council and Portland Port Authority have been unanswered.
Another resident Darren Boudreau said he plans to join a local group designed to voice concerns.
He said a lack of information was leading to comments on Facebook he described as "quite racist and xenophobic".
"The community here are very narrow-minded. I've never lived somewhere where it kicks off so quickly," he added.
He also warned it was a "horrible environment" living on a ship, having spent time on them while in the military.
In an updated statement, Bill Reeves, chief executive of Portland Port, said: "Some of these plans are still being drawn together by ourselves, the Home Office and a local Multi Agency Forum (MAF) but we are providing as much information as possible through our website, the media and elected representatives.
"We are aware of misunderstandings locally and hope people will have patience and refer to the factual information available and our clarification of some of the facts."
The barge will be expected to dock for at least 18 months in Dorset.