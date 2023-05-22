David Haw: Manslaughter charge over boat collision death
- Published
A man has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter after a boat user died following a collision with a buoy.
David Haw, 24, from Newick, East Sussex, fell from a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) in Poole Harbour in the early hours of 2 May 2022.
His body was found in the harbour 12 days later.
Morgan George Smith, 21, from Southampton, is due to appear before Poole magistrates on 19 June.
Three people were reported to have been on the RIB when it crashed into a navigation marker, Dorset Police said.
Extensive searches involving the RNLI, coastguards and police were carried out in the days following Mr Haw's disappearance.
Yacht racing at the Poole Regatta, which had been taking place over the May bank holiday weekend, was abandoned.
An investigation into the death was carried out jointly by Dorset Police, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
Det Insp Mark Jenkins said: "We have liaised with the Crown Prosecution Service, which has authorised the charge in this case.
"The family of Mr Haw has been informed of this update and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.