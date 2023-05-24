Weymouth nightclub seeks to cut security amid objections
- Published
A nightclub which temporarily closed over drug dealing concerns is applying to stay open later and cut security.
Chic in Weymouth closed in December 2021 but reopened in July last year with new security restrictions.
But the new rules were enforced so strictly that, on one occasion, the venue's DJs were unable to get in and the club had to close early.
Dorset Police has objected to a reduction in security checks, saying they had led to a decrease in crime.
The venue in Maiden Street, previously known as Actors, was shut down after Dorset Police raised concerns over violence and drug dealing, said to have occurred while owner Parviz Panjalizadeh-Marseh was away on holiday.
The club reopened on the condition that staff would scan the ID of all patrons and carry out body searches.
But, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the rules about entry and re-entry led to door staff locking two DJs outside.
Dorset Council's licensing committee is to consider an application to extend the club's opening hours from 02:30 to 03:30 and cut the number of door checks to 80% of patrons to reduce queues.
