Dorchester school IT system held to ransom in cyber attack
A school has been left unable to use email or accept payments following a cyber attack.
Thomas Hardye School in Dorchester said its screens and systems had been locked since being targeted on Sunday.
It said the attack was accompanied by a ransom demand, payable on the dark web.
The school, which has more than 2,000 pupils, said it would not be paying the ransom and was working with the National Cyber Security Centre and police to resolve the issue.
Functions that rely on the school server, such as canteen payments, records and emails, have been unavailable since the weekend and parents have been asked to communicate by telephone.
Head teacher Nick Rutherford told parents: "The school will remain open with teaching and learning being adapted accordingly.
"Please be reassured that examinations will continue to run as normal with contingencies in place for those students who have access arrangements."
