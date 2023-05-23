Special Dorset police task force was toxic, officer tells hearing
A police officer considered taking his own life over "bullying" by colleagues, a disciplinary hearing has been told.
Five Dorset Police officers face allegations of breaching the force's professional standards.
They are also accused of posting pornographic, misogynistic and racist messages in a team WhatsApp group.
Insp Nicholas Mantle, PC Mark Jordan-Gill, PC Michael Lowther, PC Matthew Young and former PC Paul Perdrisat all deny gross misconduct.
They were all part of the Force Support Group (FSG) based in Bournemouth.
A colleague, named only as PC A, called the team "toxic" because of the "bullying environment" and described Mr Perdrisat as the "alpha male".
"I challenged PC Perdrisat and took him to one side. 'Why are you doing this?' And he said to me, 'By picking on the weakest link we get rid of them'," he told the hearing.
Describing the group's behaviour, PC A said: "Whatever we did was not good enough. They just chipped away - the team, PC Perdrisat, PC Jordan-Gill, a little bit by PC Lowther and PC Young.
"I didn't want to wake up in the morning. I thought about taking my own life."
PC A said he was also "astounded" that homophobic comments were made in the office.
Mark Ley-Morgan, representing the force, told the Winfrith hearing the officers also posted or failed to challenge items posted in a WhatsApp group called "The Real FSG".
He said: "Some can be described as sexist, pornographic, misogynistic, homophobic, racist, bullying, offensive and otherwise inappropriate.
"The officers who posted should not have done so in the first place.
"They should have been challenged and they should have been stopped.
"The officers should have left the group and reported the group."
Mr Ley-Morgan said the messages were in breach of Dorset Police's social media policy.
He also said they would discredit the force, because "a member of the public would be justifiably appalled" by the images and "by the officers finding them humorous".
The officers are also accused of making discriminatory comments and putting up an inappropriate calendar - given as a secret Santa gift - as "wall art" in their office.
The hearing continues.
