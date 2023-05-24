BCP council to be run by coalition led by Lib Dem Vikki Slade
- Published
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) is to be run as a coalition.
The Three Towns Alliance has been formed after no single party gained enough seats for overall control in the local elections earlier this month.
Before the elections the council was controlled by a Conservative minority administration.
Liberal Democrat Councillor Vikki Slade takes over the role as leader from Conservative Phil Broadhead.
This will be second time Ms Slade has held the role - the last being from May 2019 to October 2020 under the Unity Alliance coalition.
She said: "I am delighted and honoured to have been chosen to lead this council again.
"This administration will be based on the solid foundations of openness, transparency, accountability, honesty and integrity.
"The council will be welcoming to everyone, with decisions that are explained, questions answered, a place where challenge and scrutiny is embraced and encouraged."
A mix of councillors from the Liberal Democrat, Christchurch Independents, Poole People Party and and The Bournemouth Independent Group form the new administration.
The council had all 76 seats up for grabs in the local elections earlier this month.
The Lib Dems secured 28, Independents 20, Conservatives 12, Labour 11, and the Green Party five.
