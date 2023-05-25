Bournemouth murder: Man jailed for killing victim over 'missing drugs'
- Published
A man who killed another man during a "brutal, sustained assault" after accusing his victim of stealing his drugs has been jailed.
Alex Banda launched the fatal attack on 47-year-old Daniel Upson in Bournemouth on the night of 16 December last year.
Banda, 28, previously pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court to murdering Mr Upson, as well as a separate charge of assault by beating on a different man.
He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years and four months.
The confrontation happened in Mr Upson's shared accommodation in Frances Road shortly before midnight.
Banda, from Poole, accused Mr Upson of stealing drugs from him and assaulted him, "repeatedly punching him before kicking him to the head area and stamping on him", police said.
The attack continued "even after his victim had apparently been knocked unconscious", detectives added.
Banda then went to a different room in the building, where he assaulted another man aged in his 40s by punching him, according to the police.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Upson died from the combined effects of his head injuries and drug intoxication, detectives added.
Det Insp Neil Third said: "Alex Banda subjected his victim... to a brutal and sustained assault.
"His violent actions had fatal consequences and our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of Mr Upson."
