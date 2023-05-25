Family-run coach company to close this summer
A family-run coach company is set to close next month after about 60 years in business.
Barry's Coaches was first set up in the early 1960s by Barry and Margaret Newsam in Dorset.
The company, based in Weymouth, said operations will cease on 31 July when two key members of staff retire.
It said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers and staff for their loyalty and support over the years."
The company operates several school routes, day tours, and other events for the Dorset community in the UK and across Europe.
The company said on Facebook: "Barry's Coaches are in the process of restructuring operations with a view to downsizing in preparation for the retirement of key members of the family owned company.
"We are endeavouring to honour and uphold the majority of bookings and will be liaising with customers directly."
Dorset Council, which relies on the company to supply many of the routes for local schools including Puddletown First School and St Osmund's Middle School, said it has secured contractors until the end of the academic year.
"We have informed the schools and they have informed parents of the changes," it added.
The company purchased its first coach when Mr Newsam was offered a contract to transport filming crew and extras in Dorset for Thomas Hardy's Far from the Madding Crowd in 1967.
The company said its slogan, "small enough to care, large enough to cope" served it well when the demand for coach trips in the area increased after the Covid-19 pandemic.