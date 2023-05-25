Bournemouth murder charge after woman found dead
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a woman was found dead.
Dorset Police was called to an address in Rosemount Road, Bournemouth, at 12:19 BST last Friday.
Officers found the body of Stephanie Hodgkinson, 34.
Alberto Fioletti, 31, was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital where he was later discharged. Mr Fioletti has since appeared at Poole Magistrates' Court charged with murder.
Det Insp Mark Jenkins said: "Our thoughts remain with Stephanie's family and we are continuing to provide updates of developments from our investigation to them. We will continue to do all we can to support them.
"It is vital that the justice system is allowed to follow its course and it would therefore not be appropriate for Dorset Police to comment any further at this time."
Mr Fioletti is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday.
