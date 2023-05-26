St Leonards care home reunites resident, 87, with classic car
A care home resident has been given a surprise spin in the classic car that he owned for more than 50 years.
Lloyd Thomas, 87, sold his 1934 Morris in 2012.
The care home, Moors Manor in St Leonards, Dorset, tracked down the new owner in Sandwich, Kent, and organised a reunion.
Mr Thomas, who previously spent nine years refurbishing the vehicle, said it was "quite wonderful" to see his former pride and joy again.
The home's activity coordinator Bibesh Shrestha said he spent a month searching for the car after listening to Mr Thomas's fond memories.
He said: "I figured... out this Morris car is the best thing of his life.
"In 1990 he stripped the car, everything. He started building the car from the base, repainting the wooden work, the leather-work."
Mr Thomas was taken blindfold to the car before the surprise was revealed.
He recalled: "There was just a little water leak that you had to top up every now and again. Could never sort it out.
"Doesn't she look beautiful. They've worked hard on that polishing. That is nice."
The new owner, Avril Ovenden, who brought the car 185 miles (300km) to Dorset on a trailer, said the car was still in good working order.
The care home's manager, Jenna May, said: "Lloyd's reaction was just so lovely. He has spoken so much about the car."
