Jurassic Coast: Youngsters pose for photos on rock fall cliff edge
A group of young people have been spotted posing for pictures on a cliff edge days after a rock fall.
The large collapse at East Beach, West Bay, near Bridport happened on Sunday evening.
Several people were captured on the clifftop and beach by a drone flown on Wednesday shortly after 20:00 BST.
Dorset Council urged people to heed warning signs and safety messages and "use common sense - stay away from the edge and base of cliffs".
The authority said: "The coast path remains open, it was unaffected by the rockfall.
"There are signs on the beach saying closed - due to there being no access along the beach to the next cove.
"We continue to remind people that the Jurassic Coast looks the way it does because of erosion - meaning it is always on the move."
Photographer, Daryl Gill said he was flying the drone to get some shots of trawlers at sea: "I spotted some people close to the edge of the cliff.
"Considering the recent cliff fall I felt quite worried for them as they stood on part of the cliff edge that looks like if could go at any moment.
"There are signs up warning people, but they are being ignored!"
Sam Scriven, head of heritage and conservation, Jurassic Coast Trust said: "As we come into the start of the busier summer months along our coastline, it is important to make people aware of the hazards of being next to cliffs.
"The coastline is active and unpredictable and there have already been several significant rock falls along the Jurassic Coast this year.
"If you are exploring the beach or coast path, always stay clear of the cliff edge and do not linger at the base of the cliffs."
In July 2012 a landslide on nearby Hive Beach at Burton Bradstock claimed the life of holidaymaker, 22-year-old Charlotte Blackman.
Miss Blackman, of Heanor, Derbyshire, died when she was crushed by 400 tonnes of rock which fell onto the beach.
Cliff and coastal advice
- Stay away from the edge of the cliff top - admire the view from a safe distance
- Stay away from the base of cliffs: rock falls and landslides can happen at any time. If you are under a rock fall, the likelihood is you will die
- Pay attention to warning signs - they are there for your safety
- Check tide times before you set off to avoid being cut off by incoming tides
- Keep dogs on leads near the cliff edge
Source: Dorset Council
