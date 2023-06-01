Castlepoint car park rebuilt after 20 years of problems
- Published
A shopping centre car park that was beset with structural problems since it opened 20 years ago has been rebuilt.
Castlepoint in Bournemouth opened in 2003 but within two years the two-level car park had to be reinforced with props after it was found to be unsafe.
Following years of legal wrangling, work to rebuild the car park in sections began in 2015 and was expected to take about four years.
The centre confirmed that the remedial work concluded in May.
Centre manager David Pickett said: "The community has been so supportive as these necessary works have been undertaken and we know that local residents, shoppers and families will be pleased to see the works are now behind us."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.