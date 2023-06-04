Dorset protesters gather ahead of migrant barge arrival

Portland protesters
Protesters say they fear the impact the number of refugees onboard the Bibby Stockholm could have on local services

Dozens of protesters have gathered ahead of the arrival of a barge to house migrants off the Dorset coast.

The Bibby Stockholm - due to house what ministers say are 500 single adult males claiming asylum in the UK - is expected to arrive at Portland Port this month.

However, protesters say they fear the impact the number of refugees could have on local services.

The Home Office said the barge would ease the pressure on the asylum system.

Residents previously raised frustrations that an agreement on the barge's location was reached without consulting the local community.

Alex Bailey, the organiser of Saturday's protest, said: "It's all about bringing people together, giving the community a voice.

"Now that voice has been taken away from them by the private ports and the Home Office, back in April when the announcement was made of the barge."

Alex Bailey said he organised the Portland protest on Saturday to give members of the community "a voice"

The Bibby Stockholm has previously been used to house homeless people and asylum seekers in Germany and the Netherlands

The government has said lower cost accommodation like the Bibby Stockholm was needed because there were currently about 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels across the UK, costing the taxpayer about £6m a day.

On Sunday immigration minister Robert Jenrick told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme the UK had to "reduce its reliance on hotels" for housing migrants and asylum seekers.

Demonstrators from Stand up to Racism held a counter-protest on Saturday, saying they were concerned by the intentions behind the original protest against the barge.

Stand up to Racism member Lynne Hubbard said: "Placards like 'Stop the Invasion' shows real hostility towards refugees and the impact that can have - not just on the refugees - but it will incite racial hatred."

Stand up to Racism member Lynne Hubbard raised concerns over the impact the protests would have on refugees

In a statement the Home Office said: "The pressure on the asylum system requires us to look at a range of accommodation options which offer better value for the British taxpayer."

A spokesperson for Portland Port added: "We understand people have concerns and accept that they have the right to raise them peacefully.

"A great deal of work is taking place to ensure the Bibby Stockholm is operated in a safe, secure and successful way both for the asylum seekers and local people."

A meeting for Portland residents to raise their concerns with the port is planned for 13 June.

