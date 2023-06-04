Bournemouth beach deaths: Funeral held for girl pulled from sea
A funeral has been held for a 12-year-old girl who died after being pulled from the sea in Bournemouth.
Sunnah Khan, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, was named locally after she died in the incident involving 10 swimmers on Wednesday.
More than 200 people are understood to have attended Sunnah's funeral, held by High Wycombe Mosques on Saturday.
A 17-year-old boy, from Southampton, was also pulled from the sea and later died in hospital.
Sunnah and the teenage boy, who were not known to each other, sustained critical injuries in the incident near Bournemouth Pier.
Dorset Police said it was continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
Emergency services were called to the scene, which was packed with people on half-term holidays, just after 16:30 BST.
Eight other swimmers were rescued and treated on the beach.
RNLI and Dorset Police have had an "increased presence" along the seafront over the weekend following the incident.
An earlier police statement confirmed there was no physical contact with a jet ski or boat and no-one jumped from the pier during the incident.
A man in his 40s, who was on the water at the time of the incident, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and has since been released while inquiries continue.
