Bournemouth: Gas explosion prompts safety checks at nearby homes

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue
Police and fire crews were called to the home in the Muscliff area of Bournemouth
By Indy Almroth-Wright
BBC News

A gas explosion that resulted in a woman being taken to hospital has prompted safety checks at nearby homes.

The blast happened at a property in Gunville Crescent, Bournemouth, on Tuesday morning.

Dorset Police and the fire service have not provided an update on the condition of the injured woman.

Gas network company SGN said engineers remain at the scene and are carrying out safety checks. It added that the cause of the blast is not yet known.

An air ambulance, multiple paramedics, police, fire crews and gas engineers were sent to the scene after residents reported hearing a "big boom".

Neighbours told the BBC how the windows were blown out at the property, leaving the injured woman trapped under rubble.

One resident who directed fire crews to the home said it appeared the internal walls "had been blown out" in the blast.

Dorset Fire and Rescue Service said: "The investigation into what happened is ongoing with partners but the building is currently unsafe to enter."

