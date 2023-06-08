Parley Common: Fire crews tackle nature reserve blaze overnight
A fire has destroyed forest and heathland at a nature reserve.
The blaze broke out at Parley Common Nature Reserve, near Ferndown, Dorset on Wednesday at about 16:15 BST.
Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said at its height about 30 firefighters tackled the fire at the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
The service said crews remain at the reserve "dealing with multiple hotspots across the ground" and urged people to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The 145 hectare reserve is home to all six species of British reptile - it is where the Smooth Snake was first discovered in the British Isles in 1852.
