Mother killed by ex a day after calling Dorset Police
- Published
A mother of five was killed by her former partner a day after phoning the police to complain about his harassment of her, an inquest has heard.
Sherrie Milnes, 51, was pronounced dead from stab wounds and strangulation at a flat in Weymouth on 1 April 2021.
Killer Steven Doughty, 54, was found dead at home in Portland the same day.
Recording a conclusion of unlawful killing, coroner Rachael Griffin said there was no evidence Dorset Police could have prevented Ms Milnes' death.
Det Sgt Richard Winn told the coroner Mr Doughty would have been charged with Ms Milnes' murder had he not taken his own life.
He said he had left a note "asking for forgiveness" for his actions.
The officer said he believed Mr Doughty visited Ms Milnes at her home in Ranelagh Road on the day of her death in an attempt to get back together with her.
He added: "Because it was established that couldn't happen, then if Steve couldn't be in a relationship with Sherrie then no-one else could either."
Ms Milnes' family told the hearing she had separated from her partner of eight years three times before finally leaving him in February 2021 for a new relationship.
In a statement, the family said: "Steve would always pursue Sherrie to get her back using phone calls, text messages, sending flowers and gifts."
The family said Ms Milnes' call to the police on 31 March must have been due to a "a significant cause for concern" as she usually dealt with problems independently.
The coroner said the family believed if the police had given "advice" to Mr Doughty, the outcome might have been different.
However, she said there was no evidence the police could have prevented "this tragic and soul-destroying outcome".
Dorset Police and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been contacted for comment.
Following the inquest, Ms Milnes' family said: "Sherrie had a passion for life, a wicked sense of humour and an infectious laugh which endeared her to everyone she came into contact with.
"She was a nurturing, sensitive and warm-hearted individual who loved her family and friends deeply.
"Our lives will forever be overshadowed by the horrific circumstances of her passing."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
The cases are being investigated by Dorset Police, the Independent Office for Police Conduct and Dorset Council.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.