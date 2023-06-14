Ferndown: New home for closure-threatened pre-school
A pre-school under threat of closure after the church it uses was put up for sale will stay open after finding a new home.
Longham community pre-school, which has been running for 60 years in Ferndown, Dorset, was facing closure in July.
It had looked into buying the United Reformed Church, which is currently on the market, but found it was unfeasible to raise the £675,000 needed.
The pre-school will instead move to Parley Sports Club from September 2023.
The pre-school said trying to find other premises had been "the most stressful time we have experienced".
The school said after announcing the difficult decision to close to parents they "rallied round" and "lifted out spirits to continue to fight".
Thanking parents for "all their time and support", the school said "it has been a very uncertain time for the pre-school but we are so excited for the future".
The sports club was offered to the school by West Parley Parish Council, which said it was "delighted" to be able to offer the pre-school a new home.
The United Reformed Church Trust Ltd previously said it had "reluctantly decided to close due to the age and infirmity of its members".
