Dorset: Pet food banks expand as demand rises
A community group has opened its seventh pet food bank as owners continue to struggle with living costs.
Dorset Dogs set up its latest outlet in Boscombe, Bournemouth, after finding more than 1,000 pets were in need in the area each month.
Launched alongside an existing foodbank in Haviland Road, it offers pet food donated by residents and businesses.
Those behind the scheme hope the food donations will prevent dogs and other pets from being given up by owners.
Dorset Dogs' seven food banks stretch from Christchurch to Portland, feeding thousands of animals.
Nicky Crowe said she founded Dorset Dogs in January after seeing people on social media seeking help to rehome their pets.
"We saw the need for pet food banks - we found that people were feeding their pets before themselves," she said.
"It was so heartbreaking - we needed to do something about it."
She added the foodbanks also found people who were bringing their pets in with them were "opening up and talking about their issues.... which then gets them more support."
"Pets are a lifeline - they give us so much," Ms Crowe said.
"Supporting the pets is supporting the humans, making them feeling happier in themselves and also with their mental health."
Debbie, who suffers with anxiety, has an emotional support dog called Beau.
She said: "Without Beau I would even dare be here [at the foodbank] - with all the prices going up if it wasn't for the pet food bank I wouldn't have enough money to keep my dog.
"He was the last thing that my husband bought me before he died.
"If I had to get rid of Beau I would be an emotional wreck - he's the one that's always been there for me."
The pet food bank food in Haviland Road is open on weekday mornings.
Dorset Dogs said it hoped to open more, with its next planned locations being in Weymouth, Ferndown and West Howe.
