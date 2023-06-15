Sandbanks Ferry suspended after car stuck in water
Sandbanks Chain Ferry services have been suspended because of a car stuck in the water.
Dorset Police was called to Banks Road at 14:22 BST after reports of a vehicle submerged in the sea.
A force spokesperson confirmed the car was unoccupied and there had been no reports of injuries.
Ferry services between Sandbanks and Studland have been suspended and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
Dorset Police confirmed it was working with the coastguard and harbourmaster to recover the car.
