Sandbanks Ferry suspended after car stuck in water

Michal Jastrzebski
Sandbanks Ferry has been suspended after the incident

Sandbanks Chain Ferry services have been suspended because of a car stuck in the water.

Dorset Police was called to Banks Road at 14:22 BST after reports of a vehicle submerged in the sea.

A force spokesperson confirmed the car was unoccupied and there had been no reports of injuries.

Ferry services between Sandbanks and Studland have been suspended and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Dorset Police confirmed it was working with the coastguard and harbourmaster to recover the car.

Michal Jastrzebski
Motorists were advised to avoid the Sandbanks area after the car became stuck in the water

