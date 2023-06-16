Bournemouth rape case: Teen in court charged with assaulting girl in sea
A teenager has appeared in court charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in the sea at a popular beach.
The attack is alleged to have happened near the Oceanarium in Bournemouth, Dorset, at 16:00 BST on 18 July 2021.
Gabriel Marinoaica, 19, of Darlaston, Walsall, is accused of rape and four counts of sexual assault.
He was released on unconditional bail by Poole magistrates to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court for a plea hearing on 20 July.
