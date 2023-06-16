King's Birthday Honours 2023: Campaigner for the deaf gets BEM
- Published
A committed campaigner for the deaf community has been named in the King's Birthday Honours List.
Paul Kirby, 50, of Blandford Forum, Dorset, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to health and social care.
Mr Kirby, who is deaf himself, spent 25 years as a teacher for British Sign Language (BSL).
Elsewhere in Dorset, Paralympian Lucy Shuker has also been awarded a BEM for services to sport.
The 43-year-old, who grew up in Three Legged Cross, is one of Britain's most successful wheelchair tennis players, winning three Paralympic medals for Great Britain.
Mr Kirby has worked as a care manager at a charity for deaf adults and children.
He has also been the chair of the Disability Equality Network at the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for the past four years.
Mr Kirby says he is trying to bridge the gap between the deaf community and the CQC - where he currently works as an adviser.
"I've only just started and I will keep going to ensure that BSL users have access to services," he said.
When he opened the letter informing him of his honour, Mr Kirby said he felt an immense "sense of pride".
"It felt that I can show the community that BSL has a purpose here. Although my voice is not enough, as long as I can share my knowledge and experience with others for them to take it and pass it on.
"I've seen the history of deaf people struggling. I am trying to open the door for them to feel accepted in the community."