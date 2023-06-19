Revamp of Bridport's St Michael's trading estate agreed
- Published
Revived plans to turn part of a historical trading estate into housing have been approved.
Some industrial units at St Michael's in Bridport, Dorset, will be demolished while others are to be refurbished.
A previous plan to revamp the site in 2017 failed to come to fruition. The new scheme will provide 83 new homes.
St Michael's was once a hub for west Dorset's net and rope making industry, making equipment for Nelson's fleet as well as local fishing vessels.
Owners say the proposals could bring up to 100 new jobs to the area, although the overall amount of commercial and industrial space will be reduced.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said the development, approved by Dorset Council, would include 48 houses and 35 flats, 14 of which will be classed as "affordable".
The Tower Building has already been refurbished after being badly damaged by fire in 2018 but many of the other buildings are said to have deteriorated in the six years since the last planning application, according to LDRS.
Estate manager Martin Ridley said: "We believe the application will form a much-needed regeneration programme. The time is right to move forward."
A separate application for nine homes in the adjoining Lilliput Buildings has also been approved, including an extension to create six small commercial units.
