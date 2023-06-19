Bournemouth appeal after boy, 17, assaulted in sea
- Published
A 17-year-old boy was inappropriately touched by a man while in the sea with his friends, police say.
Dorset Police is investigating the incident, which happened on the east side of Bournemouth Pier on Saturday.
The boy was in the water with a group of friend at around 19:05 BST when they met a group of Asian men.
One of the men, described as having a tattoo of the letters 'AK' on his neck, then allegedly sexually assaulted boy.
PC Aimi Cowden urged any witnesses to the incident to come forward.
She added: "As part of our summer policing operation, local officers and partner agencies carry out regular patrols of the beach and surrounding area.
"We will respond to concerns raised and take proactive action against those involved in reported crime and anti-social behaviour."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.