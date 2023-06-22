Bournemouth: Towering portal bound for resort's beach

Arts by the Sea Festival - PortalArts by the Sea Festival
The towering 15m (49ft) high portal is set to stand on Bournemouth Beach

A giant portal is set to be installed on a beach at a seaside resort as part of an arts festival.

The 15m (49ft) high oblong, lined with lights which glow and display patterns, will stand on Bournemouth Beach.

It forms part of the town's Arts by the Sea Festival held at the resort's beaches, gardens and outdoor spaces.

Described as a "carnivalesque celebration of art" the festival features art installations, music, skateboarding and street theatre.

Arts by the Sea Festival
The festival features large-scale art installations, diverse music, dance and street theatre

The festival runs from 29 September to 1 October and the portal will be on the beach between 27 September and 4 October.

Festival organisers said it had been created "to evoke awe and wonder. It is both a monument and a beacon of light and hope."

The eye-catching creation has been designed for the festival by design studio, Lucid Creates.

BCP Council
Hundreds of performers take part in a carnival through the seaside resort to mark the end of the festival

The festival, which started in 2011 has a theme each year - this year's is "moment".

It ends with a carnival through the town featuring over 250 community performers.

Attracting 120,000 visitors each year the free event is funded by Arts Council England and BCP Council.

Last year giant inflatable characters were one of festival's star attractions

