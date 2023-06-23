Portland Bill: Boy airlifted to hospital after coasteering injury

Portland rescue 22.6.23Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
Coastguards were called to Portland Bill on Thursday

A boy has been rescued from the sea and airlifted to hospital after sustaining a suspected back injury on a coasteering trip.

The victim was on a commercially-organised expedition at Portland Bill, Dorset, when he was hurt at about 11:00 BST on Thursday, HM Coastguard said.

An RNLI inshore lifeboat rescued him from the water and took him ashore.

He was lifted on a stretcher into a coastguard helicopter and taken to Dorset County Hospital.

Coasteering is a coastal adventure activity which can involve jumping into water from height, swimming in caves and scrambling over rocks.

Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
The boy was winched aboard a coastguard helicopter and flown to hospital
Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
A lifeboat rescued the boy from the sea

