Portland Bill: Boy airlifted to hospital after coasteering injury
- Published
A boy has been rescued from the sea and airlifted to hospital after sustaining a suspected back injury on a coasteering trip.
The victim was on a commercially-organised expedition at Portland Bill, Dorset, when he was hurt at about 11:00 BST on Thursday, HM Coastguard said.
An RNLI inshore lifeboat rescued him from the water and took him ashore.
He was lifted on a stretcher into a coastguard helicopter and taken to Dorset County Hospital.
Coasteering is a coastal adventure activity which can involve jumping into water from height, swimming in caves and scrambling over rocks.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.